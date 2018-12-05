Smriti Irani's Instagram Humour Is On Point. Here's Proof

Smriti Irani has the Textile department in PM Modi's cabinet

Union Minister Smriti Irani's post today proves why she's a champ on Instagram. Her followers were in splits and the post gathered nearly 4,000 likes within minutes.

The post shows Smriti Irani and her husband Zubin Irani sitting on stairs. The minister, in a red and gold sari, is looking up at a thought bubble which says: "Hey bhagwan Utha le..mujhe nahi mere vazan ko utha le (oh Lord, please take, not me...take my weight)". Her husband is shown thinking: "Isko bhi uthaloge toh chalega (if you take her too, it will be fine)".

Her caption, hilarious too, said: "Some people say my husband's wife is freaking awesome..true story."

The reviews were instant and effusive. "I am dying with laughter (sic). Can't stop," said one user. "Mam you are so funny," said another.

Smriti Irani, 42, has often displayed her wry humour on Instagram, even Twitter. In earlier posts, she has joked about waiting for celebrity wedding pics.

Or shown herself as bound and gagged in a still from her decade-old TV show as a response to being trolled over a controversial comment.

