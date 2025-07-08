How Smriti Irani Is Dealing With Trolls On <i>Kyunki</i>: "When You Are In The Public Eye..."

Smriti Irani is gearing up for the reboot series of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi which will drop on July 29, 2025. It will premiere on Star Plus at 10:30 PM, and will also be available on JioHotstar.

While she enjoys a massive fandom for her role as Tulsi Virani in the hit daily soap, there is also an army of trolls who have criticised her for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Smriti Irani shares her opinion on dealing with such online flak.

She said, "Trolling is fine, I think when you are in the public eye, you have to be ready for it. You cannot leverage the victim card. You also have to understand you're on a higher plane in life, where you recognise this may be someone's way of venting. Possibly emanating from a challenge they are facing in their public or private life, and they don't know how to respond. So you just take it with a pinch of salt and keep moving."

The actress also spoke on being convinced about returning to the reboot series and trusting Ekta Kapoor's vision.

Smriti Irani said, "The fact that the OTT platform has 25% of the market, and the channel itself is number 1, more than that, as a creator, Ekta is aware. She is now creating something for the contemporary audience, but it has an emotional foundation on which we have to build. I think it's 3-4 elements together that help you conclude, and that it will accommodate a full-time politician as a part-time actor."

The first glimpse that was unveiled yesterday has gotten fans excited as they are eagerly anticipating the most popular daily soap of the 2000s to make a comeback.

