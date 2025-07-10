Ekta Kapoor Reveals Why <i>Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi</i> Is Back In 2025. Plus, Show Details

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu producer Ekta Kapoor says she was firmly against relaunching the epic TV soap opera, especially since it was completing 25 years of its premiere in 2025.

While the producer said she didn't want to cash in on nostalgia that the Smriti Irani-led show still enjoys, she and her peers believed that its ending felt "abrupt" and the series "unfinished". The reboot will air on Star Plus at 10.30 pm on weekdays starting July 29.

In a lengthy Instagram note, Ekta Kapoor on Thursday revealed why she eventually decided to bring back Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi​, which aired back in 2000​.

"WHY KYUNKI, WHY NOW?" she titled her post.

"When the 25th year of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was approaching and the idea of relaunching it surfaced, my first reaction was a firm no! Why would I want to shake up nostalgia? You can never compete with nostalgia.

"It always remains supreme. How I remember my childhood and how it really was, will always be different," wrote Ekta Kapoor, calling the show a global ambassador that brought discussions about marital rape and euthanasia to the dinner table.

When the top brass at Star Plus and her production banner Balaji Telefilms got together for brainstorming about the show's part two, she had some concerns and questions.

"Can we keep Kyunki away from today's storytelling formats and focus once again on the issues that television once bravely addressed and dealt with? Can we make it about impactful stories, not TRPs?"

When she got a favourable answer, Ekta Kapoor said, "'Let's do this! Let's create a show that's not afraid to raise important questions, that sparks conversations, and stands out in a time dominated by visual gimmicks.'"

The producer admitted they can never win against nostalgia, but added "The fight is not about winning, it is about impact".

"Kyunki is coming back with limited episodes, to celebrate 25 years with an intent to impact, entertain, probe thoughts and most importantly, to inspire. With a lot of entertainment, excitement and heartfelt emotions.

"Here's to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi for what it stands for, giving a voice, bringing a much-awaited change, to its history and for what it holds in store for us. Of course, without sounding preachy but by being relatable and inclusive," she wrote.

In its original run, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi aired on Star Plus at 10.30 pm on weekdays between 2000 and 2008, spread over 1,800 episodes.

The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi will air on Star Plus at 10.30 pm, its original slot, from July 29 (Monday) on weekdays, with a simulcast on sister streamer JioHotstar.

