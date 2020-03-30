Singer Kanika Kapoor Hopes Next Coronavirus Test, Her Fifth, Will Be Negative

Kanika Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kanik4kapoor )

Singer Kanika Kapoor, who tested positive for Coronavirus for the fourth consecutive time recently, "hopes" that her next COVID-19 test result will be "negative." Kanika is undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow. The singer, on Monday, shared an update about her health from the hospital and informed her fans that she is "fine" and is not admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). "Going off to bed. Sending you all loving vibes. Stay safe you guys. Thank you for your concern but I am not in the ICU. I am fine. I hope my next test is negative," wrote Kanika. In her post, she also stated that she is "waiting" to go home to her kids and family: "Waiting to go home to my kids and family, miss them!"

Kanika shared the health update along with an inspirational quote, which read: "Life teaches us to make good use of time, while time teaches us the value of life."

Take a look:

Kanika Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time on March 20 after she flew to Mumbai from London on March 9 and travelled to Lucknow two days later. She revealed her Coronavirus diagnosis in an Instagram post but later deleted it after facing severe backlash on social media for not going in isolation following her trip and instead, attending a dinner party in Lucknow. Last week, news agency IANS reported that the singer tested positive for the third time and that her treatment will continue until at least two tests show her COVID-19 negative.

The coronavirus, first detected at a seafood market in China's Wuhan, has infected over 1,000 people in India and claimed over 25 lives till now.