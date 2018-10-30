Simmba: Ranveer Singh And Sara Ali Khan Dance Like No One's Watching In Pics Going Viral

Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh on the sets of Simmba (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights The pictures are reportedly from a song shoot Ranveer Singh plays a cop while Sara stars as his love interest Simmba is directed by Rohit Shetty

Simmba stars Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's pictures, reportedly from a song shoot, have taken over the Internet. In the viral pictures, Sara appears to be wearing a black crop top and a denim skirt and the actors can be seen rehearsing and later shooting for the song. In Simmba, Ranveer Singh plays a cop while Sara stars as his love interest. In the several other BTS videos and pictures, we have got a clear view of the high-octane action and drama to expect from the Rohit Shetty-directed film. Simmba went on floors in Hyderabad some months ago and after completing a few portions of the film, the team went to Switzerland to shoot further for the film.

Meanwhile, here are Ranveer and Sara's pictures from the sets of Simmba.

Last week, Simmba's main man Ranveer Singh treated us to the making of a few stunt-based scenes from the film and captioned the video as, "Baap of action...back in action."

Here are some photos from team Simmba's Switzerland shenanigans.

Speaking about the film and Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh earlier told news agency IANS, "Simmba is a full blown masala film. It's an entertainer. I am very lucky and I am very blessed that I am under the guidance of the king of the genre. Rohit Shetty is the gold standard in the masala film genre."

Simmba will be Sara's second film of this year. She debuts in the film industry with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, the teaser of which hit online on Tuesday. Kedarnath releases on December 7 while Simmba is expected to hit the screens on December 28.

Simmba is the remake of Telugu film Temper. The film has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

(With IANS inputs)