Inside Sara Ali Khan And Ranveer Singh's 'Sweet Swiss Shenanigans' On The Sets Of Simmba

Seems like actress Sara Ali Khan, co-star Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Rohit Shetty are having an amazing time in Switzerland (going by Sara Ali Khan's latest Instagram posts), where they are currently shooting for their forthcoming film Simmba. On Sunday, Sara treated her Instafam by sharing postcard-worthy pictures from her Switzerland diaries. In one of the pictures, Sara can be seen dressed in a denim shirt and a floral skirt and can be seen posing with Ranveer and her film's director Rohit Shetty. Sara shared the image on her Instagram and captioned the post: "Sweet Swiss Shenanigans." She accompanied the post along with hashtags such as "#hairchecks," "#bliss," "#whataday" and #fullfeels." Sara's post received over 1 lakh likes on Instagram.

That's not it, Sara also shared a picture of herself dressed in a bright saree and wrote: "Sunday, fun day." Check out the picture here:

Meanwhile,Simmba director Rohit Shetty also shared a video on his Instagram story,in which Sara, Ranveer and Rohit Shetty can be seen walking towards the camera. Rohit Shetty wrote: "Swiss Swag" The video was soon curated by the various fan clubs on social media.

On Saturday, Sara shared a video of herself, in which she could be paragliding. "The moment you doubt whether you can fly, you cease forever to be able to do it. Sky is the limit. Fly high," read the caption on Sara's video.

Simmba is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Temper. The film has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and showcases the journey of a righteous cop named . Sangram Bhalerao. The film will hit the screens on December 28.