Simmba: Ranveer Singh And Rohit Shetty's 'Bro Talk' Pic Is Winning The Internet

Ranveer Singh shared this image. (Image courtesy: ranveersingh )

Highlights The picture received over 5 lakh likes on Instagram Simmba is slated to release on December 28 Simmba also stars Sara Ali Khan

Seems like filmmaker Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh are having a fun time shooting for their forthcoming film Simmba, going by their recent Instagram posts. On Thursday, Rohit Shetty shared a candid picture of himself along with Ranveer Singh, from the sets of Simmba in which the duo can be seen dressed in formal outfits and smiling at each other (how we wish we could hear the joke). Rohit seemed to be engrossed in "bro talk" with Ranveer. Rohit captioned the post: "Caption this, bro talk with Ranveer Singh." A few minutes later, Ranveer poached Rohit's post and re-posted it on his Instagram profile. Ranveer's post received over 5 lakh likes on Instagram.

Take a look at the post here:

A few months ago, Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh gave their fans a sneak peek of the "power of Simmba" by sharing a behind-the-scene video from the sets of the film. The video delivered a strong message about crime against women. The video began with a message that read: "If you don't fight crime against women, the next victim could be from your family."

Check out the video here:

Talking of his experience of filming Simmba, Ranveer, who will be seen playing the role of a righteous cop named Sangram Bhaleroa, told news agency PTI that though he had a fun time shooting for the show, he did feel "pressurized" too. It was a blast working with Rohit and the rest of the cast. I did feel a slight pressure to deliver but that was just me wanting to ace my first film as a masala hero with Rohit. Simmba is the type of film I loved as a kid. The masala film is something that attracted me to become an actor in the first place. Getting a chance to work with Rohit Shetty who is the king of masala movies is a huge deal for me."

Simmba is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film Temper. The film went on floors in Hyderabad in June this year. It has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and it also features Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan.

Simmba is slated to release on December 28.