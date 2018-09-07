Crazy Viral: Ranveer Singh's Pic With The 'Greatest' MS Dhoni. Seen Yet?

Ranveer Singh shared this picture with Dhoni (Image courtesy: ranveersingh)

Highlights "Good times with Mahi bhai," Ranveer wrote They also met singer Rahul Vaidya Ranveer is filming Simmba currently

Ranveer Singh has clearly made the day very special for us. Have you seen his latest Instagram post yet? We know it's Friday and before you log off from work, check out Ranveer's picture with cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The post went crazy viral within minutes of being shared by Ranveer on Instagram. It got almost 3 lakh likes in less than an hour. "Good times with Mahi bhai," Ranveer captioned his post, adding hashtags like 'lion heart' and 'the greatest.' Celebs like Arjun Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Amrita Arora and others have also liked the picture. "Two heroes" and "Simmba and captain cool in one frame" are some of the many comments on Ranveer and Dhoni's picture. Simmba is Ranveer's work-in-progress film.

Take a look at their picture here.

Ranveer and Dhoni appeared to have met in Mumbai and were also joined by singer Rahul Vaidya. He also shared a set of pictures from their meeting. "Kaptaan sahib and Simmba," he wrote.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is married to Sakshi and the couple are parents to a daughter, whom they've named Ziva. In Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018, Dhoni was the captain of Chennai Super Kings, the team which won the tournament this year. He has quit test cricket.

Meantime, Ranveer Singh's upcoming film is Gully Boy with Alia Bhatt. He is also filming Simmba, along with prepping for '83, a film on India's victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

Ranveer is dating actress Deepika Padukone and they are reportedly looking forward to a wedding in November.