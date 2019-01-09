Simmba Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh's Film Cruises Past Rs 200 Crore

Ranveer Singh in a still from Simmba (Image courtesy taranadarsh)

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's Simmba is having a "blockbuster" run at the box office. On Day 12, the Rohit Shetty-directed film raked in Rs 6.03 crore, helping it cruise past the Rs 200 crore mark, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. After 12 days in the theatre, Simmba currently stands at Rs 202.83 crore and is in no mood "slow down soon". "And Simmba roars louder with a double century... Hits Rs 200 crore mark. Shows solid hold on weekdays, which indicates it won't slow down soon... (Week 2) Rs Friday Rs 9.02 crore, Saturday Rs 13.32 crore, Sunday Rs 17.49 crore, Monday Rs 6.16 crore, Tuesday Rs 6.03 crore. Total: Rs 202.83 crore (India business)," Taran Adarsh wrote. Simmba surpassed Rs 100 crore mark in just five days. Simmba has become third film of 2018 to enter the Rs 200 crore "club".

And #Simmba roars louder with a DOUBLE CENTURY... Hits Rs 200 cr mark... Shows solid hold on weekdays, which indicates it won't slow down soon... [Week 2] Fri 9.02 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 17.49 cr, Mon 6.16 cr, Tue 6.03 cr. Total: Rs 202.83 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 9, 2019

#Simmba benchmarks...

Crossed Rs 50 cr: Day 3

Rs 100 cr: Day 5

Rs 150 cr: Day 7

Rs 175 cr: Day 10

Rs 200 cr: Day 12

India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 9, 2019

According to a Box Office India report, Simmba will surpass the lifetime collection of Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again (Rs 205.69 crore) today (Day 13). "The film will cross the biggest Rohit Shetty films over the next two days with Golmaal Again being crossed on today (Wednesday) and Chennai Express on Thursday. There are two Hindi films for competition this week and though neither look big openers they will take screens space from Simmba at multiplexes," the report stated. Simmba is Ranveer Singh's second film to surpass the Rs 200 crore mark.

Ranveer Singh, who has been receiving overwhelming response after the release of Simmba, in an interview to news agency IANS had said he owes all of it to the filmmaker Rohit Shetty."I had never done this kind of out and out masala entertainer -- a kind of movie I had always wanted to do. I'm extremely grateful to the audience for the love they have showered on my performance and on the film. It is encouraging and truly humbling. It has been an absolutely incredible year for me, and the success of Simmba makes it an ideal way to end the year -- on a huge, huge high."

Apart from Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, the film also stars Sonu Sood and Ashutosh Rana.