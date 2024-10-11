Weekend Binge: Celebrate Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday With These Evergreen Films

Amitabh Bachchan needs no introduction. Over his decades-long career, the megastar has captivated audiences with numerous blockbuster movies. Like a true "Shahenshah," he continues to rule the hearts of his admirers with his powerful and versatile performances. From redefining the term “angry young man” through his iconic characters in the 70s to portraying a unique 12-year-old kid in Paa, and now wowing audiences with his spectacular presence in Kalki 2898 AD, Amitabh Bachchan has worn many hats with equal ease. On the occasion of his 82nd birthday, let us take a look at some of his iconic films that you can enjoy over the weekend.

1. Silsila (August 14, 1981) - Apple TV: Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha and Jaya Bachchan's love triangle formed the crux of this Yash Chopra film. Be it their stellar performances, picturesque locations, complex storyline, or romantic tracks, Silsila is definitely a must-watch for people of all ages.

2. Zanjeer (May 11, 1973) - Prime Video: Directed and produced by Prakash Mehra, Zanjeer is considered to be a significant crime-action movie in Indian cinema. The film paved the way for a fantastic collaboration between Salim-Javed and Amitabh Bachchan. Through his performance in this movie, Big B earned the angry young man moniker which catapulted him to fame.

3. Deewaar (January 21, 1975) - Prime Video: Yash Chopra took the director's seat for this crime actioner, headlined by Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor. Big B played Vijay, a rowdy man committing crimes. while Shashi Kapoor plays his brother Ravi, an honest police officer. They find themselves in a tough spot after Ravi is sent to arrest Vijay.

4. Sholay (August 15, 1975) - Apple TV: Sholay narrates the tale of two outlaws Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra) who are recruited by a retired police officer (Sanjeev Kumar) to catch a notorious dacoit, Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan). The film centres around the themes of friendship and revenge. The power-packed performances and strong script make Sholay everyone's all-time favourite movie.

5. Kabhi Kabhie (January 27, 1976) - Prime Video: In this film, Amitabh Bachchan portrayed the character of a romantic poet, Amit Malhotra. Needless to say, the title track continues to wow music enthusiasts to this day.

6. Amar Akbar Anthony (May 27, 1977) - YouTube: Amar Akbar Anthony revolves around three brothers who are separated at birth and raised in different households. When their paths finally cross, the siblings decide to take revenge on those who kept them apart. In addition to Amitabh Bachchan, the film also featured the Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna.

7. Don (May 12, 1978) - Zee5: “Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi namumkin hai”. We have this dialogue at the tip of our tongue. Amitabh Bachchan is remembered fondly for this iconic action thriller that broke several box office records. He aced the double role of a crime boss and a hilarious street performer.

8. Shahenshah (February 12, 1988) - Zee5: Even before the salt-and-pepper look was in vogue, Amitabh Bachchan showed the world how to ace the avatar like a boss. Remember the dialogue — “Rishtey mein to hum tumhare baap hote hai”? Big B served the ultimate swag in Shahenshah.

9. Agneepath (February 16, 1990) - Netflix: Amitabh Bachchan earned his first National Award for Best Actor for Agneepath. The film tells the story of a vengeful man who is on a quest to avenge his father's death and the atrocities imposed upon their family. The dialogue, “Vijay Dinanath Chauhan. Poora naam. Baap ka naam Dinanath Chauhan. Maa ka naam Suhasini Chauhan. Gaon Mandva…” still gives goosebumps.

10. Trishul (May 5, 1978) - Zee5: As brooding as always, Amitabh Bachchan was a treat to watch on-screen as Vijay. Sanjeev Kumar was stellar as a business tycoon who abandons Vijay's mother to marry a rich heiress. The scenes featuring Big B and Sanjeev Kumar are absolutely power-packed.