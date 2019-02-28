Sikandar Kher Reveals Why He Can't Ask Anupam Kher To 'Recommend His Name' For Films

Sikandar Kher with Anupam Kher in Mumbai. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Bollywood actor Sikandar Kher, who will soon be seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia's directorial venture Milan Talkies, says he keeps seeking work from people as he finds it the best way to create an opportunity for himself. "I am never hesitant to audition and ask people for the opportunity. I keep messaging people and ask for work because I know that opportunity will not come to me... I have to find that. I have been messaging people for work and I will be doing that," Sikandar told IANS here in an interview.

He says he has scored all roles in all his upcoming films in the same manner. "I messaged Tigmanshu sir because I wanted to work with him, and of course I was seeking work. After three days, sir told me to meet him. After the meeting he called me in the evening and said that I was on board for the role in Milan Talkies," said the actor, who began his career in Bollywood with the film Woodstock Villa in 2008.

Sikandar is Kirron Kher's son with her first husband Gautam Berry. Having grown up in an environment where films was a common topic of discussion as his parents Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher are both actors, why did he not seek help from his parents?

"Well, that is never the equation I have shared with them because I have seen how they are constantly working hard to follow their passion. Between my father and I, we have a different kind of friendship, but there is no room for me to walk up to him saying, 'Please recommend my name'. I will be really embarrassed to do that, no. I am a struggling actor and I have my journey to follow," said Sikandar, who will also be seen playing the brother of Sonam Kapoor in the upcoming film The Zoya Factor.

He also has a pivotal role in John Abraham's Romeo Akbar Walter.

"I have no siblings, so playing an onscreen brother in The Zoya Factor will be very special," the actor said with a smile.

Milan Talkies, also featuring Ali Fazal, will release on March 15.