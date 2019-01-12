John Abraham And Mouni Roy's Romeo Akbar Walter Gets A Release Date. Details Here

John Abraham on the sets of Romeo Akbar Walter. (Image courtesy: TheJohnAbraham)

After much ado, John Abraham's RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter gets a release date. On Friday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter account and revealed that the film will release on April 12, this year. The film features John Abraham, Jackie Shroff, Mouni Roy, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Sikandar Kher. The film will be directed by Robbie Grewal and it will be collaboratively produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, KYTA Productions and VA Film Company. "Release date finalised. Romeo Akbar Walter to release on 12 April 2019. Stars John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Sikandar Kher," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

Release date finalised... #RomeoAkbarWalter#RAW to release on 12 April 2019... Stars John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Sikandar Kher... Directed by Robbie Grewal... Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, KYTA Productions and VA Film Company. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 12, 2019

Romeo Akbar Walter went on floors in June last year and it was shot across several locations including Gujarat, Kashmir and Nepal. John Abraham, who plays the lead role in the film, shared a picture from the sets of Romeo, Akbar, Walter in June last year and wrote:"And the journey begins!"

Earlier, Raabta actor Sushant Singh Rajput was to star in the film. He even shared the first poster of the film that featured him. However due to certain "unavoidable circumstances," he quit the project. In an earlier interview, Sushant told news agency IANS: "I wanted to be a part of the project because I love the story and I believe it's a story which must be told. However, due to unavoidable circumstances I won't be a part of this journey. I wish the producers all the very best for the project."

Besides Romeo Akbar Walter, John Abraham also has Nikkhil Advani's Batla House, which will release on August 15 next year. John Abraham was last seen in Satyameva Jayate.