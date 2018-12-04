Batla House Director Shares BTS Photos Featuring John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur And Others

John Abraham is playing the role of a cop in Batla House (Image courtesy nikkhiladvani)

Highlights "Lucky to have some powerhouse actors working with us," wrote Nikkhil "We have the uber talented and gorgeous Mrunal Thakur," he added The film also features Nora Fatehi

Nikkhil Advani, director of upcoming film Batla House, which features John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur and Nora Fatehi, shared several BTS photos from the sets of the film recently. One of the pictures shared by the filmmaker features actors John Abraham with Manish Choudhury while others feature Ravi Kishan and Rajesh Sharma. "To be able to look into the monitor and watch a scene, a moment, an emotion being elevated is a privilege for a filmmaker. Lucky to have some powerhouse actors working with us shoulder to shoulder," Nikkhil Advani captioned the photos. The Kal Ho Na Ho director shared a picture of Mrunal Thakur and revealed how the actress reacted when she heard the narration for the first time. "And then we have the uber talented and gorgeous Mrunal Thakur. Thrilled when she got up and hugged me at the end of my narration (teary eyed with emotion)," the caption read.

Here are photos shared by Nikkhil Advani on his Instagram timeline:

John Abraham is playing the role of a cop in Batla House. The film is based on the infamous Batla House encounter, which took place in September 2008, in Delhi's Jamia Nagar locality. In the encounter, which is popularly known as 'Operation Batla House,' two suspected terrorists were killed. The film is scheduled to release on Independence Day, next year.

Batla House is John Abraham's third collaborative project with Nikkhil Advani. Previously, the duo have worked together in Satyameva Jayate and Salaam-E-Ishq. Nikkhil Advani announced his association with John Abraham in July this year and tweeted: "An association that began way back in 2005. I am so thrilled to be collaborating with Ritesh Shah (film's writer) once again after D-Day and Airlift. We have worked for three years on this story and are so happy to have John Abraham help us tell it."

On the work front, John Abraham was last seen in Milap Zaveri's Satyameva Jayate, which performed quite well at the box office.