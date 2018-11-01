Nora Fatehi Is All Set To Share Screen Space With John Abraham In Batla House

Nora Fatehi shared this image. (Image courtesy: norafatehi )

Nora Fatehi is all set to share screen space with John Abraham once again, but this time she won't just feature in a song. In fact, she has been zeroed in as the lead actress in Nikkhil Advani's forthcoming film Batla House, starring John Abraham in the lead role. On Thursday, Nora announced her association with the project on social media. Nora, who has co-starred with John Abraham in songs such as Dilbar redux and Rock The Party, tweeted: "I am so happy to announce that I am indeed playing a key role in the movie Batla House. I am so excited to be joining the cast and crew and to be collaborating again with John Abraham. It's going to be epic, stay tuned."

This is what Nora tweeted:

Im so happy to announce that i am indeed playing a key role in the movie @BatlaHouseFilm im so excited to be joining the cast and crew and to be collaborating again with @TheJohnAbraham@nikkhiladvani@EmmayEntertain@TSeries@itsBhushanKumar its gna be epic stay tuned https://t.co/TdHfoPKQik — Nora Fatehi (@Norafatehi) November 1, 2018

A few months ago, John Abraham shared the first look of Batla House, in which he could be seen dressed a s a cop. John captioned the post: "95 minutes that took 8 years to be resolved and changed his life forever. The story of India's most decorated/controversial cop."

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, Batla Houseis reportedly based on the infamous Batla House encounter, which occurred on September 2008, in Delhi's Jamia Nagar locality. In the encounter, which is popularly known as 'Operation Batla House,' two suspected terrorists were killed. The film is scheduled to release on Independence Day, next year.

Batla House will be Nora's third Bollywood project as an actress. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film My Birthday Song. Her second project is Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, co-starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Tabu, in which she will be seen playing a Latino.

Nora became a household name after she featured in the television reality show Bigg Boss season 9. She is best-known for her dance performances in songs such as Naah, Manohari from Baahubali: The Beginning, Kamariya from Stree and Dilbar redux from Satyameva Jayate.