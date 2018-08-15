Bharat Actress Nora Fatehi Says She Is 'Lucky To Be Working With Salman Khan'

Bharat is Nora Fatehi's second Bollywood project (Courtesy norafatehi

Highlights "It is an exciting moment in my career," said Nora Fatehi "I hope to be a part of more projects as an actor," Nora added Nora Fatehi is also taking Spanish lessons for her role in Bharat

Nora Fatehi, who is all set to feature in Salman Khan's Bharat, said that she feels "lucky" to be part of the "huge project," news agency IANS reported. "It is an exciting moment in my career to be a part of a huge project like Bharat. I feel very lucky to be working with Salman Khan sir and Ali (Abbas Zafar) sir and the entire team! I hope to be a part of more projects as an actor in the near future," IANS quoted the actor as saying. This is the first time Nora Fatehi will be sharing screen space with Salman Khan.

Nora Fatehi, who is playing a Latino in the film, said playing the character was a "totally different" experience. "I am playing a Latina character from Malta and it's going to be a very different experience for me as an actor. Speaking in the way a Latina would speak, the body language and mannerism is something I needed to prep for before the shoot," said Nora Fatehi.

For playing a Latino in the film, Nora had to take Spanish lessons as well. In a previous interview to IANS, Nora had said: "I have started taking basic Spanish lessons from a very good Spanish friend. He has been teaching me how to speak English with a Spanish accent and basic day-to-day words I can use in my scenes."

Advertisement

Bharat is Nora Fatehi's second Bollywood project. The 26-year-old actress made her debut opposite Sanjay Suri in My Birthday Song. She recently appeared in the rendition of Dilbar, which is part of John Abraham's upcoming film Satyameva Jayate. She also features in Kamariya, a song from the film Stree, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. Nora became a household name after she appeared in the ninth season of reality show Bigg Boss.

(With inputs from IANS)