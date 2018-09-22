Batla House Poster: Meet John Abraham As 'India's Most Controversial Cop'

John Abraham on the poster of Batla House.(Image courtesy: thejohnabraham)

A brand new poster of John Abraham's Batla House just dropped on the Internet on Saturday and intense can't even begin to describe it. John Abraham shared the poster on social media and wrote: "95 minutes that took 8 years to be resolved and changed his life forever. The story of India's most decorated/controversial cop." Just like John Abraham's last movie, Satyameva Jayate, Batla House will also be an Independence Day release. The poster features John Abraham dressed as a cop. The action-thriller, directed by Nikkhil Advani, is reportedly based on the infamous encounter that took place in September 2008. The Batla House incident, popularly known as 'Operation Batla House,' occurred in Delhi's Jamia Nagar locality, in which two suspected terrorists were killed.

Take a look at the poster here:

This is John Abraham's third collaborative project with director Nikkhil Advani. The duo have earlier worked together on films such as Salaam-E-Ishq and Satyameva Jayate, Nikkhil announced John's association with the film on social media in July this year and tweeted: "An association that began way back in 2005. I am so thrilled to be collaborating with Ritesh Shah (film's writer) once again after D-Day and Airlift. We have worked for three years on this story and are so happy to have John Abraham help us tell it."

An association that began way back in 2005. I am so thrilled to be collaborating with @writish once again after #Dday@AirliftFilm We have worked for three years on this story and are so happy to have @TheJohnAbraham help us tell it. #BatlaHouse@EmmayEntertainhttps://t.co/SwGzT85PGu — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) May 16, 2018

Before sharing this poster of the film, John Abraham shared a slightly blurred picture and wrote: "Every story has two points of view. One wrong. The other right but what if the lines are blurred? Very very blurred! Wait for it."

Batla House will extensively be shot across several locations including Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai and Nepal. On the work front, John Abraham was last seen in Milap Zaveri's Satyameva Jayate, which performed quite well at the box office.