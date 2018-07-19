An Update About John Abraham's Batla House

Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham will produce the film. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights John Abraham will be seen playing the role of a cop in Batla House Batla House will go on floors in September Batla House will be directed by Nikkhil Advani

John Abraham and Nikkhil Advani are all set to collaborate for the film Batla House. On Thursday, Taran Adarsh shared the news on social media and wrote: "It's Official... Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham join hands for Batla House." In his tweet, Taran Adarsh also mentioned that the film will collaboratively be produced by John Abraham, Nikkhil Advani and Bhushan Kumar and it will go on floors in September. The film will be directed by Nikkhil Advani and will feature John Abraham as the lead actor, who will be seen playing the role of a cop. The action-thriller is reportedly based on the infamous encounter that took place in September 2008. The incident, popularly known as Operation Batla House, occurred in Delhi's Jamia Nagar locality, in which two suspected terrorists were killed.

IT'S OFFICIAL... Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham join hands for #BatlaHouse... All three will jointly produce the film... Directed by Nikkhil Advani... Written by Ritesh Shah... Starts Sept 2018... Filming in Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai and Nepal. pic.twitter.com/rA4ar9mtsX — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 19, 2018

Apart from Batla House, John and Nikkhil have earlier worked together on projects such as the 2007 film Salaam-E-Ishq and Satyameva Jayate, which is slated to release on August 15. In May, Mr Advani shared a tweet in which he mentioned that he is excited to collaborate with team Batla House and wrote: "An association that began way back in 2005. I am so thrilled to be collaborating with Ritesh Shah (film's writer) once again after D-Day and Airlift. We have worked for three years on this story and are so happy to have John Abraham help us tell it."

An association that began way back in 2005. I am so thrilled to be collaborating with @writish once again after #Dday@AirliftFilm We have worked for three years on this story and are so happy to have @TheJohnAbraham help us tell it. #BatlaHouse@EmmayEntertainhttps://t.co/SwGzT85PGu — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) May 16, 2018



Batla House will extensively be shot across several locations including Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai and Nepal and is scheduled to go on floors in September this year.