John Abraham Joins Nikkhil Adavani's Next Film On Batla House Encounter

Highlights
- John Abraham to star in Nikkhil Adavani's next film Batla House
- The film will be based on 2008 Batla House encounter
- Batla House will go on floors in September 2018
John Abraham and director Nikkhil Advani team up again... Nikkhil will direct John in #BatlaHouse... Starts Sept 2018... Written by Ritesh Shah... Will be filmed in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur and Nepal... Nikkhil last directed John in #SalaamEIshq. pic.twitter.com/xe4GH09Yul— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 16, 2018
Almost a decade ago, seven-member Special Cell Team barged into a flat in Batla House, Jamia Nagar in search of Atif Bashir, Chief of the Indian Mujahideen who was behind several bomb blasts between 2003 and 2008. What followed was a nail-biting encounter, during which two cops and two suspected terrorists were killed.
On Wednesday, Mr Advani tweeted: "An association that began way back in 2005. I am so thrilled to be collaborating with Ritesh Shah once again after D-Day (and) Airlift. We have worked for three years on this story and are so happy to have John Abraham help us tell it."
An association that began way back in 2005. I am so thrilled to be collaborating with @writish once again after #Dday@AirliftFilm We have worked for three years on this story and are so happy to have @TheJohnAbraham help us tell it. #BatlaHouse@EmmayEntertainhttps://t.co/SwGzT85PGu— Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) May 16, 2018
John Abraham is currently busy with the promotional duties of his upcoming film Parmanu, which also star Diana Penty. The trailer of the movie was launched at an event few days back, which was attended by the cast of the film. The actor is also working on Satyameva Jayate, which is helmed by Milap Zaveri and produced by the Kal Ho Naa Ho director Nikkhil Advani.