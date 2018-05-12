Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran: John Abraham Is 'Happy To Return To Films After 2 Years' John Abraham said that he likes to take time off to find the "right subject"

It was not just a happy day for John Abraham's fans but also for the actor himself, who launched the trailer of his upcoming film Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran. The actor who was last seen in Force 2, which released in 2016, is delighted to return to the silver screen after two years. John said that he is happy to return with a film like Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran. When asked about the reason behind the actor's absence post Force 2, the 45-year-old actor told news agency IANS, "I like taking time for the right subject. So, I am very happy to wait for two years and come back with this film." He added, "After Force 2 I could have signed 10 films out of insecurity, but I didn't do that. As a producer, I have the authority to decide what kind of film I want to do and what not." Take a look at the trailer of Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran. John Abraham, who has also produced many films, said, "I am not only an actor, I am also a producer now. So, I am very clear in my mind about the kind of film that I want to make. I was sure from the beginning that we are not equipped to make an adult comedy, we can make films like Madras Cafe, Vicky Donor and Force." The Dhoom actor, who has experimented with a variety of genres from comedy to action, will be seen playing an army officer in Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran. The film also features Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Yogendra Tikku and American actor Zachar Coffin among others. The film draws inspiration from the Pokhran nuclear tests which took place in Pokran (Rajasthan) in 1998. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the movie will release on May 25. (With inputs from IANS)