Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran Trailer: John Abraham's Film Revisits History And How

The much-awaited trailer of Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran released on Friday and we couldn't have been more thankful. In the trailer, John Abraham and Diana Penty are seen clad in uniforms of the Indian army, who are apparently sent on a secret operation. The movie also features Boman Irani, American actor Zachary Coffin and renowned photographer Mark Bennington. Parmanu - The story of Pokhran is inspired by the real life event, however, the characters portrayed are fictional. The movie draws inspiration from the Pokhran nuclear tests which took place in Pokhran (Rajasthan) in 1998. Interestingly, the trailer was released on May 11, which earmarked the 20th anniversary of India's nuclear test explosions at Pokhran.
The teaser of theParmanu -The story of Pokhranwhich released last month showcased a timeline of India's most important historical events and left us asking for more and the trailer certainly quenched our curiosity and gave us an insight into the movie.
The release date of Parmanu - The story of Pokhran has been rescheduled several time. The film was meant to hit the screens in January but it was postponed to avoid clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat." Later the film's release was rescheduled to avoid clash with Anushka Sharma's Pari, which was co-produced by KriArj, one of Parmanu's former co-producers.
The fate of Parmanu - The story of Pokhran also suffered because of the legal tussle between John Abraham's JA Entertainment and Prernaa Arora's KriArj. As of now, the film is releasing without any credits given to the latter.
Stories based on patriotism seem to be a new favourite among filmmakers. After this Friday;s Raazi, Parmanu - The Story Of Pokharam also draws inspiration from a real event. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Parmanu - The story of Pokhran will hit the screens on May 25.