<i>Jab</i> Sidharth Malhotra Met Zeenat Aman At A Fashion Show: "Thank You For Making The 70s So Cool"

There are stars and then there is Zeenat Aman. The cinema icon needs no special introductions. From nailing the social media trends to making heads turn with her fashion statement, the veteran actress is doing it all with so much ease. Now, Zeenat Aman has shared a video of her meet-and-greet session with Sidharth Malhotra on Instagram Stories. The clip is from designers Shantanu and Nikhil's fashion show in Delhi. Sidharth, in the clip, is seen walking the ramp. He then takes a pause to pay his respect to Zeenat Aman who is sitting in the front row. Sharing the moment, the actress wrote, Lovely to meet you, Sidharth Malhotra.” Sidharth Malhotra didn't miss Zeenat Aman's sweet gesture. He has reshared the video on Instagram Stories and said, "A pleasure meeting you, Zeenat ma'am. Have grown up admiring your iconic work. Thank you for making the 70s so cool - your style, panache and performances are unmatched! You are truly an inspiration."

Earlier, Zeenat Aman spoke about how before every event she takes a moment of calm. Sharing a picture of herself sitting on bed, the actress said, “Before every event or appearance, I try to find a moment of calm as I get ready. One would think that 50 years of public life would inoculate you against butterflies and jitters, but that simply isn't the case for me. So, I have turned getting ready into a meditative ritual. A hot shower, a fluffy robe, then the careful practice of laying out my jewellery and accessories. And finally, submitting to the skills of the hair and make up artists. I start out as frumpy Z aunty and I emerge as The Zeenat Aman. This is a regular metamorphosis for all those of us who are in the business of fashion and entertainment.”

Zeenat Aman will be next seen in Bun Tikki.