Zayed Khan On His Father Sanjay Khan's Rumoured Relationship With Zeenat Aman: "It Was A Whole Different Era"

Zayed Khan has opened up about his father Sanjay Khan's relationship with Zeenat Aman

Read Time: 2 mins
Zayed Khan On His Father Sanjay Khan's Rumoured Relationship With Zeenat Aman: "It Was A Whole Different Era"
The image was shared by Zayed Khan. (courtesy: itszayedkhan)
New Delhi:

Veteran actors Sanjay Khan and Zeenat Aman's alleged affair was a hot topic in gossip magazines during the 1970s. Sanjay exchanged vows with Zeenat Aman in 1978, reported News18. At that time, the actor was already married to Zarine Katrak and had children with her. As per the report, a year later, Sanjay Khan and Zeenat Aman parted ways. Now, Sanjay Khan's son, actor Zayed Khan, has opened up about the relationship between his father and the veteran actress. In an interaction with Zoom, Zayed was asked if the reports of Sanjay Khan's extramarital affairs had disturbed the atmosphere in his home. He replied, “It wasn't just at my dad's house but was happening in every actor's house. Every person was highly eccentric except one or two oddballs who were really sincere and grounded; the rest of them… phew! When I was young, I used to see these guys partying and dressing up in those jazzy Versace shirts and their things. It was a whole different era back then. They were real personalities.” 

Last year, Zeenat Aman opened up about her eye injury by posting a detailed note on Instagram. As per a  Hindustan Times report, the actress picked up the injury after a fight with her ex-husband Sanjay Khan.

Zeenat Aman shared that she was suffering from a condition known as ptosis, which was a result of the injury she suffered decades ago. She wrote, “There has been an elephant in the room with me for the past 40 years. It is time to show this elephant the door. I have a condition known as ptosis - the result of an injury I suffered many decades ago that damaged the muscles around my right eye. Over the years, it caused my eyelid to drop further and further. And a few years ago it became so acute that it began to obstruct my vision.” Read her full note below:

Following her split with Sanjay Khan, Zeenat Aman married actor Mazhar Khan in 1985. Unfortunately, he died in 1998. Zeenat Aman and Mazhar Khan have two kids - Zahaan Khan and Azaan Khan. 

On the other hand, Sanjay Khan and Zarine Katrak are proud parents of four children - Sussanne Khan, Zayed Khan, Farah Khan Ali and Simone Arora.

