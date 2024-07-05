On Zayed Khan's Birthday, Son Zidaan Wears Actor's Main Hoon Na Jacket

Zayed Khan shared this image. (courtesy: zayedkhan)

Happy Birthday, Zayed Khan. The actor turns 44. To mark the occasion, Zayed shared a video featuring his son Zidaan Khan. In the clip, Zidaan is seen wearing the same jacket that Zayed wore 21 years ago in Main Hoon Na's song Chale Jaise Hawayein. Zayed says, “So guys, hello. This is the jacket that I wore in Main Hoon Na for Chale Jaise Hawayein. And strangely, my son Zidaan now fits into it like hand and glove. I can't believe.” The actor adds, “This is like an heirloom.” Zayed goes on to explain the concept of heirloom to his son, “Something that a father passes on to his son. It can be a watch. It can be a jacket. It can be something very personal. But that's the jacket.”

Zidaan Khan, who looks impressed, says, “It's crazy how well-maintained it is.” He adds, “ It feels pretty great. The fact that now I am fitting into some of your clothes from earlier.”

In the caption, Zayed Khan wrote, “Hello world, time has a strange way of communicating,! found my OG Chale Jaise Hawayein jacket!! And made my son Zidaan wear it just for fun! Heaven behold Nostalgia struck me like a lightning bolt! So there it is everyone my Og jacket from MHN [Main Hoon Na] for my opening sequence for MHN [Main Hoon Na]! Love and gratitude always!” Reacting to the post, Zayed's sister Sussanne Khan said, “My darling Zidaan gorgeous inside and outside.” Designer Shane Peacock wrote, “He's super cool.” Bhavana Pandey also shared a red heart.

Main Hoon Na was Zayed Khan's second film. Directed by Farah Khan, Main Hoon Na was headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. The film also featured Sushmita Sen, Amrita Rao, Suniel Shetty, and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles.

Zayed Khan was last seen in Haasil. The show marked his television debut.