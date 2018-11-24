Sidharth Malhotra Spends Time With Karan Johar's Twins Yash And Roohi. See Pics

Sidharth Malhotra with Yash and Roohi(Courtesy karanjohar)

Guess who came to meet Karan Johar's little munchkins Yash and Roohi on Saturday? It's none other than Karan's protégé Sidharth Malhotra. Karan Johar treated his Instafam to an absolutely adorable picture of his kids also featuring Sidharth. In the picture, Roohi and Yash can be seen seated in a "new" toy car, which appears to have been gifted by Sidharth Malhotra. "Very busy with the new car," Karan captioned the photo. In less than an hour, the picture has over 72,830 likes and counting. "Cutest ever," "Yash's expression says it all," and "OMG how adorable," are some of the comments that have been posted on the photo. The photo has got likes from stars like Varun Dhawan, Athiya Shetty and Huma Qureshi.

A similar picture has been shared by Sidharth on his Instagram timeline. "Cutest ride in town! With my Yash and Roohi," he captioned the photo and accompanied it with hashtags "#munckins" and "#littlestars".

Karan Johar, who continually shares photos and videos of his munchkins on Instagram, delighted followers with a million dollar video of his children on Friday. "Please see the dancing the driving skills," Karan captioned the video. Cute can't even begin to describe the video featuring Yash and Roohi, who appear to be in a playful mood.

On Children's Day, Karan Johar shared a video compilation of some cute moments he spent with his kids. "To the child in you... the child with you... the children who make us believe in innocence and happiness again... #HappyChildrensDay from me and mine! Roohi, Hiroo, Yash and me," Karan Johar wrote.

Karan Johar welcomed twins Roohi and Yash via surrogacy in February last year. "When I saw them for the first time, I didn't realise there were tears rolling down. I couldn't believe they were two big pieces of me who are staring at me, who are innocent, vulnerable," the filmmaker had told in an interview to news agency PTI.