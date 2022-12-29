'Sick As In Great,' Game Of Thrones Star Clarifies After Her 'RRR Is A Sick Movie' Tweet

Ram Charan and Jr NTR in RRR. (courtesy: rrr)

Actor Nathalie Emmanuel, who played the role of Missandei in Game of Thrones, started trending big time after she tweeted "RRR is a sick movie and no one can tell me otherwise" on Wednesday night. She then shared a series of tweets appreciating the SS Rajamouli film. She later clarified in a tweet that she meant that the film is "great." She tweeted this morning: "Sick as in GREAT btw." In a follow-up tweet, she wrote: "Anyway... love a superhero bromance." She also gave a shout out to the track Naatu Naatu, which has made it to Oscars 2023 shortlist. "Also the dance-off... other than the dance itself being absolute FIRE... the translation was 'Dance as tangy as a piece of raw mango' then to the Englishman," she wrote along with a still from the track.

Sick as in GREAT btw — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) December 28, 2022

She went on to give a shout out to Sita (Alia Bhatt's character) and Jenny (Olivia Morris). She also gave a shout out to stunt coordinator King Solomon for his work in the introduction sequence of Ram Charan's character.

And Seetha the loyal took a boot to the stomach like a G. pic.twitter.com/KYIYiUZ1Gd — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) December 28, 2022

RRR, released across the globe in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, has submitted itself for consideration in various Oscar categories. It is competing for two awards at the Golden Globes next month - Best Non-English Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. The film also released in Japan as well as the US.

RRR, set in the 1920's, is a fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. It boasts of an impressive cast which included Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. It also starred Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson. The film opened to largely positive reviews from film critics and an overwhelming response from the audience, both in India and across the globe.