Oscars 2023: What RRR Makers Tweeted About Naatu Naatu Being First Indian Song On Shortlist

Jr NTR and Ram Charan in Naatu Naatu. (courtesy: RRRMovie)

After the song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR made it to Oscars 2023 shortlist, the makers shared a post on Twitter, in which they revealed that the Telugu track is the first Indian song to be shortlisted for the Academy Awards. The tweet posted by RRR Movie's official Twitter handle read: "Here we go... Naatu Naatu becomes the first Indian song to be shortlisted for the Academy Awards. Thank you everyone for supporting us throughout our journey. #RRRForOscars #RRRMovie."

Here's what the makers of RRR tweeted:

Naatu Naatu has been composed by MM Keeravaani and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. The track features the film's lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The nominations for the 2023 Academy Awards will be announced on January 24. Meanwhile, the track has been nominated for a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award.

Naatu Naatu will compete with 14 other songs for Oscar nominations. Some of the popular songs it will be competing against include Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength) from Avatar: The Way Of Water, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick and Carolina from Where The Crawdads Sing.

RRR, released across the globe in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, has submitted itself for consideration in various Oscar categories. It is competing for two awards at the Golden Globes next month - Best Non-English Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. The film also released in Japan as well as the US.

RRR, set in the 1920's, is a fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. It boasts of an impressive cast which included Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. It also starred Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson. The film opened to largely positive reviews from film critics and an overwhelming response from the audience, both in India and across the globe.