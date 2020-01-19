Shweta Bachchan Nanda's Tribute To Mother-In-Law Ritu Nanda. It's OK To Cry

A few days after her mother-in-law Ritu Nanda's death, Shweta Bachchan Nanda shared a heartfelt eulogy post on her Instagram profile on Sunday morning. The 45-year-old shared a throwback picture of herself along with her late mother-in-law, and her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, in which the trio could be seen smiling with all their hearts. Shweta captioned the post: "Will miss you dearly." Several Bollywood celebrities such as Zoya Akhtar, Angad Bedi and Maheep Kapoor paid tribute to Ritu Nanda in the comments section on Shweta's post. Ritu Nanda, 71, the daughter of legendary actor Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor, was reportedly battling cancer for seven years. She died on Tuesday.

Shweta Bachchan's father Amitabh Bachchan, who visited the Nandas after the death of Ritu Nanda in New Delhi on Tuesday, wrote a lengthy post on his official blog. "An ideal daughter, an ideal sister, an ideal wife, an ideal mother, an ideal in-law, an ideal mother-in-law, and an ideal friend has left us for good in a distance we cannot cover... for now," read an excerpt from Big B's blog post.

Ritu Nanda's funeral was attended by Abhishek Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Randhir Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya in the national capital on Tuesday.

Ritu Nanda, the sister of Rishi, Randhir, Rajiv and Rima Kapoor, was married to industrialist Rajan Nanda. They have a daughter, Nitasha, and a son, Nikhil, who married Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda in 1997. Ritu Nanda was the grandmother of Shweta and Nikhil's children Navya Naveli and Agastya.