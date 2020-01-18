Abhishek Bachchan, Agastya, Navya Naveli Immerse Ritu Nanda's Ashes In Haridwar

Abhishek Bachchan, Agastya in Haridwar (courtesy queen.82.queen)

Abhishek Bachchan along with nephew Agastya and niece Navya Naveli immersed Ritu Nanda's last remains in Haridwar. Ritu Nanda's son Nikhil Nanda, who is married to Shweta Bachchan Nanda, performed the rituals. Photos of the Abhishek and Nikhil participating in a puja by the ghats of Hairdwar have been shared by fan-clubs. Ritu Nanda, Raj Kapoor's elder daughter, died in New Delhi in the early hours of January 14. Ritu Nanda, sister of Rishi, Randhir, Rajiv and Rima Kapoor, was married to industrialist Rajan Nanda. They have a daughter, Nitasha, and a son, Nikhil, who married Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta in 1997. Ritu Nanda was the grandmother of Shweta and Nikhil's children Navya Naveli and Agastya.

On Tuesday last week, Ritu Nanda's funeral was attended by Abhishek Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Randhir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor in the national capital. Agastya and Navya were also spotted offering their last respects. Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji and Gauri Khan had also flown to Delhi for Ritu Nanda's last rights. In the afternoon, Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were spotted entering Mumbai's Kalina airport in a hurry. Ritu Nanda's nephews (Rima Jain's sons) Armaan and Aadar Jain also flew to Delhi to pay last respects.

In his official blog, Amitabh Bachchan remembered Ritu Nanda as: "An ideal daughter, an ideal sister, an ideal wife, an ideal mother, an ideal in-law, an ideal mother-in-law, and an ideal friend has left us for good in a distance we cannot cover... for now!"

Ritu Nanda was 71 and, according to news agency IANS, had been battling cancer for seven years.