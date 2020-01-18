Abhishek Bachchan, Agastya, Navya Naveli Immerse Ritu Nanda's Ashes In Haridwar

Ritu Nanda's funeral was attended by Abhishek Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Randhir Kapoor and Kareena in the national capital.

Abhishek Bachchan, Agastya, Navya Naveli Immerse Ritu Nanda's Ashes In Haridwar

Abhishek Bachchan, Agastya in Haridwar (courtesy queen.82.queen)

Highlights

  • Ritu Nanda died on January 14
  • Ritu Nanda's son Nikhil Nanda performed rituals in Haridwar
  • Abhishek, Agastya and Navya were also spotted
New Delhi:

Abhishek Bachchan along with nephew Agastya and niece Navya Naveli immersed Ritu Nanda's last remains in Haridwar. Ritu Nanda's son Nikhil Nanda, who is married to Shweta Bachchan Nanda, performed the rituals. Photos of the Abhishek and Nikhil participating in a puja by the ghats of Hairdwar have been shared by fan-clubs. Ritu Nanda, Raj Kapoor's elder daughter, died in New Delhi in the early hours of January 14. Ritu Nanda, sister of Rishi, Randhir, Rajiv and Rima Kapoor, was married to industrialist Rajan Nanda. They have a daughter, Nitasha, and a son, Nikhil, who married Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta in 1997. Ritu Nanda was the grandmother of Shweta and Nikhil's children Navya Naveli and Agastya.

#abhishekbachchan #abhisekbachchan

A post shared by Queen (@queen.82.queen) on

On Tuesday last week, Ritu Nanda's funeral was attended by Abhishek Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Randhir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor in the national capital. Agastya and Navya were also spotted offering their last respects. Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji and Gauri Khan had also flown to Delhi for Ritu Nanda's last rights. In the afternoon, Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were spotted entering Mumbai's Kalina airport in a hurry. Ritu Nanda's nephews (Rima Jain's sons) Armaan and Aadar Jain also flew to Delhi to pay last respects.

kuq9tep

Rishi Kapoor at the funeral.

7tampuqo

Riddhima Kapoor at the funeral.

b18qpoj

Randhir Kapoor at the funeral.

e4lnpojo

Abhishek with Navya Naveli and Agastya.

rsah4ia

Armaan Jain at the funeral.

tolmuohg

Aadar Jain at the funeral.

div class="ins_instory_dv">

407hh5lg

Amitabh Bachchan at Kalina airport

dkfvhkmg

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Kalina airport

In his official blog, Amitabh Bachchan remembered Ritu Nanda as: "An ideal daughter, an ideal sister, an ideal wife, an ideal mother, an ideal in-law, an ideal mother-in-law, and an ideal friend has left us for good in a distance we cannot cover... for now!"

Ritu Nanda was 71 and, according to news agency IANS, had been battling cancer for seven years.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Comments
ritu nandaHaridwar

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News