Rishi Kapoor, Navya Naveli, Agastya, Abhishek Bachchan And Others Attend Ritu Nanda's Funeral

Rishi Kapoor (L) and Abhishek Bachchan (R) at Ritu Nanda's funeral.

Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor paid their final respects to their late sister Ritu Nanda, who died in the early hours of Tuesday. Ritu Nanda's grand kids (Shweta and Nikhil's children) Navya Naveli and Agastya attended the funeral on Tuesday in Delhi. Abhishek Bachchan, whose sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda is married to Ritu Nanda's son Nikhil, was also present at the funeral. Ritu Nanda's nephews (Rima Jain's sons) Armaan and Aadar Jain also flew to Delhi to pay last respects. Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was also present at the funeral. Ritu Nanda, 71, the daughter of legendary actor Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor, was reportedly battling cancer for seven years. Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Gauri Khan and Karan Johar were also photographed at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday afternoon.

Amitabh Bachchan, whose daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda was married to Ritu Nanda's son Nikhil, in his eulogy piece for Ritu Nanda, wrote: "My 'samdhan' Ritu Nanda, Shweta's Mother in Law passed away suddenly at 1.15 am... cannot communicate... travelling."

Neetu Kapoor shared throwback pictures of herself with her sister-in-law Ritu Nanda and she wrote: "My dearest may your soul rest in peace."

Meanwhile, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni paid tribute to her aunt through an Instagram post that read: "To the kindest most gentle person I've ever met - They don't make them like you anymore - RIP bua."

Ritu Nanda was married to late industrialist Rajan Nanda, who died at the age of 76 in August 2018.