'Shuru Se Shuru Karein?' Ishaan Khatter Takes Us To The First Day On The Sets Of Khaali Peeli

Ishaan Khatter shared this image. (courtesy: ishaankhatter)

Highlights Maqbool Khan has directed the film

Ishaan Khatter plays a taxi driver in the film

'Khaali Peeli' is slated to release on ZeePlex on October 2

Ishaan Khatter loves to share BTS pictures from the sets of Khaali Peeli on his Instagram profile. However, his latest entry is a little more special because it happens to be from the first day and the first shot of the Maqbool Khan-directed film. Ishaan, who plays a taxi driver in the film, can be seen dressed in a uniform and with a clapperboard in his hand. He captioned the post: "Satish ji and Zakir sir on camera, Ishaan on clap. Toh shuru se shuru karein? Day 1, shot 1 - Khaali Peeli." Besides Ishaan and Ananya Panday, the film also features actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Satish Kaushik. The film is directed by Maqbool Khan and it is slated to release on ZeePlex on October 2.

See Ishaan Khatter's post here:

The teaser of Khaali Peeli released last month. It showcases the journey of a taxi driver (Ishaan) who was released from jail after serving time for "committing a half murder" and a dancer (Ananya Panday), who runs away after stealing some money, They meet in (no points for guessing) Blackie's taxi.

Khaali Peeli producer Ali Abbas Zafar, in a statement, described the film as "a complete desi entertainer. " He added, "Ishaan, Ananya's energetic chemistry and Jaideep's (actor Jaideep Ahlawat, Raazi and Gangs of Wasseypur) credibility makes this ride cooler and edgier."

Ishaan Khatter, who made his acting debut with Beyond The Clouds, starred in the 2018 film Dhadak, opposite Janhvi Kapoor. He was also a part of Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy. The actor has also signed Phone Bhoot, alongside Katrina Kaif and Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi.