ICYDK: Ishaan Khatter Was An Assistant Director In This Shahid Kapoor Film

You may have seen Ishaan Khatter in a blink-and-miss appearance in Shahid Kapoor's 2016 film Udta Punjab but did you know that the actor also worked as an assistant director in the film that featured his brother along with Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh (in his Bollywood debut). Ishaan Khatter recently shared a throwback picture from the sets of the film on his Instagram story. In the picture, the Dhadak actor can be seen standing at an outdoor location with a clapperboard in his hand. Ishaan captioned his post: "Throwback to AD days." He added, "Always a student." In Abhishek Chaubey's Udta Punjab, Shahid Kapoor played the role of a rockstar who was into substance abuse.

Ishaan Khatter was born to Rajesh Khattar and his first wife Neelima Azeem in 1995. Neelima Azeem was previously married to veteran actor Pankaj Kapur. Shahid Kapoor is Neelima Azeem's son with Pankaj Kapur, who is married to Supriya Pathak now. Ishaan and Shahid Kapoor frequently feature on each other's Instagram profiles. Take a look at some of the posts here:

Ishaan Khatter made his acting debut with 2017 film Beyond The Clouds, which was directed by Majid Majidi. He then starred in Dharma Productions' Dhadak in 2018, which marked the debut of late actor Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor. Ishaan awaits the release of Khaali Peeli with Ananya Panday, which will release on ZeePlex on October 2. He also featured in Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy, co-starring Tabu.

Shahid Kapoor is a star of films like Udta Punjab, Haider, Jab We Met, "Padmaavat" and Ishq Vishk. His last film was the 2019 hit Kabir Singh. The actor will next be seen in Jersey, in which he stars as a cricketer.