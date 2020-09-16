Ishaan Khatter And Ananya Panday Can Be This Happy Even When Things Are 'Tehas Nehas'

Ishaan Khatter with Ananya Panday. (courtesy: ishaankhatter)

Highlights "Our 24 hour shift to finish the song," wrote Ishaan Khatter

"Mere kandhon ko tehas nehas kar diya tune," he added

'Khaali Peeli' will release on October 2 on ZeePlex

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday are true professionals when it comes to work. The actors can flash the brightest of smiles even after pulling off a 24-hour-long shift (atleast that's what Ishaan's caption says). On Wednesday, Ishaan shared a slightly blurred picture on his Instagram profile but we can clearly see the actor and his Khaali Peeli co-star Ananya Panday's bright grins. The picture appears to be a BTS from the song Tehas Nehas from their upcoming film, which released on Tuesday. Ishaan, tagging Ananya Panday in his post, wrote in his caption: "Mere kandhon ko tehas nehas kar diya tune." He added, "On our 24 hour shift to finish the song."

Check out the post here:

Khaali Peeli, which is slated to release on October 2, will stream on OTT platform ZeePlex. The film showcases the journey of a taxi driver named Blackie (Ishaan), who is released from jail after serving time for "committing a half murder" and a dancer (Ananya Panday), who runs away after stealing some money, They meet in Blackie's taxi.

Khaali Peeli marks Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's first collaborative project. The film has been directed by Maqbool Khan and it has been jointly produced by Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar, Zee Studios and Himanshu Mehra.

Ishaan Khatter, who stepped into the film industry with Beyond The Clouds, starred in the 2018 film Dhadak, opposite Janhvi Kapoor. He was also a part of Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy. The actor has also signed Phone Bhoot, alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.