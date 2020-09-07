Khaali Peeli: Here's When And Where You Can Watch Ishaan Khatter And Ananya Panday's Film

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday in Khaali Peeli. (courtesy: taranadarsh )

Highlights 'Khaali Peeli' will release on October 2

The film will release on streaming platform ZeePlex

Maqbool Khan has directed the film

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's film Khaali Peeli got a release date and it will premiere on an OTT platform. Sharing the news of Khaali Peeli's release date, the film's lead actors Ishaan and Ananya shared posters from the film on their respective social media handles. The film will release on October 2 on ZeePlex. "Apan bhi ready hai aur apni kaali peeli bhi. Toh public, abhi tum bhi ho jao ready, aa rahi hai mad ride Khaali Peeli October 2 ko, sirf ZeePlex par," wrote Ishaan. Meanwhile, the film's lead actress Ananya Panday announced the release in these words: "Mad ride ki sawari karni hai, toh ready rehneka October 2 ko! Aareli hai."

The makers of Khaali Peeli shared the film's teaser a few day ago and it is a "mad ride" (as described by Ananya Panday). The teaser showcases the journey of a taxi driver named Blackie (played by Ishaan Khatter) who is released from jail after serving time for "committing a half murder." During a taxi ride, he meets a dancer (Ananya Panday), who runs away after stealing some money. Their paths converge and what follow is a lot of drama and adventure.

Khaali Peeli marks Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's first collaborative project. The film has been directed by Maqbool Khan and it has been jointly produced by Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar, Zee Studios and Himanshu Mehra.

Gulabo Sitabo, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, was the first big Bollywood film to release on an OTT platform this year. Besides that, Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi biopic, Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara, Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2 also released on OTT platforms.