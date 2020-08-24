Khaali Peeli Teaser: Ananya Panday And Ishaan Khatter Make This Comic Caper A Fun Ride

Khaali Peeli Teaser: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Ananya and Ishaan's film will release next year

Khaali Peeli is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar

The film is directed by Maqbool Khan

Actress Ananya Panday shifts from her onscreen diva-esque image in the teaser of her new film Khaali Peeli, co-starring Ishaan Khatter, which dropped on the Internet today. In the film, Ishaan Khatter (Beyond The Clouds and Dhadak) plays the role of a taxi driver, who was released from jail after serving time for "committing a half murder." Ananya Panday plays the role of a dancer, who is marked by one of her clients after she ran away with stolen money and jewellery. Ishaan and Ananya's destinies collide when she takes Ishaan's taxi to escape. They bicker and fight but they finally decide to work together to save their lives.

Take a look at the trailer of Khaali Peeli:

In the movie, Ananya Panday can be seen fighting goons and firing gunshots - a drastic change from the onscreen persona of her previous films. She debuted with Student Of The Year 2, in which she played the role of a college student while in her second movie - the remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh - she played the role a chic working woman, who schemes with her boyfriend's wife to teach him a lesson on fidelity.

Khaali Peeli is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, who said in a statement, "Khaali Peeli is a complete desi entertainer. Ishaan, Ananya's energetic chemistry and Jaideep's (actor Jaideep Ahlawat, Raazi and Gangs of Wasseypur) credibility makes this ride cooler and edgier."

The comic caper also features actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Satish Kaushik. The film is directed by Maqbool Khan and it is expected to hit the screens next year.