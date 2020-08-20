On The Sets With Ananya Panday In The Time Of COVID

Ananya Panday shared this picture. (Image courtesy: ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday is back at work - she shared a boomerang video from the sets of her project on her Instagram story. Like many celebrities, Ananya Panday spent time with her family during the lockdown after the coronavirus outbreak in India. Now, after several weeks, Ananya stepped out of the safety of her home and arrived on the sets where she shared the glimpse of the measures taken by the production unit. All crew members on the sets were equipped with their respective face masks, face shields and a Personal Protective Equipment (kit). Ananya captioned the boomerang video: "Back at it... #Safetyfirst."

Ananya Panday debuted in Student Of The Year 2, produced by Karan Johar. The same year she featured in the remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Last year, Ananya's third film Khaali Peeli, in which she co-stars with Ishaan Khatter, was announced. It went on floors before the lockdown and it appears that Ananya is all set to resume the project.

Ananya Panday, who describes herself as "Serial chiller" on Instagram, shared snippets from her lockdown diary - in one of the posts she also painted the first "unofficial poster" of Khaali Peeli. Ananya also shared pictures and videos from her work from home diaries, which included lively photoshoots for fashion magazines.

Ananya Panday is the elder of Bhavana and Chunky Panday two children. Her sister Rysa frequently feature in her Instagram posts. Before joining films, her Bollywood debut, Ananya made her high society debut at Paris' Le Bal in 2017.