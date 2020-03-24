Ananya Panday And Sister Rysa Are 'Quarantined But Not Confined'

Highlights
- Ananya was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh
- Her next film is Khaali Peeli
- Ananya has actively been sharing posts on Instagram
What's the best way to spare time during quarantine? Let Ananya Panday be your guide. The actress shared snippets from her fun-filled day on her Instagram stories. In the pictures, Ananya can be seen chilling with her little sister Rysa. Dressed in a pair of shorts and a sweatshirt, Ananya can be seen goofily posing for the camera. Going by the picture, the sister duo seems to be enjoying a painting session. Sharing the picture on her Instagram story, Ananya wrote: "Quarantined but not confined. Share how you are spending your quarantine."
Check out the picture here:
Over the weekend, Ananya shared a super cute picture with her sister and wrote: "We baked cookies (and by "we" I mean Rysa Panday baked cookies, I just danced around the kitchen and ate chocolate chips). She added the hashtags #StayHome and #StaySafe to the post.
This is the post we are talking about:
Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Dharma Productions' Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Ananya also featured in Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The actress will also star in Khaali Peeli, opposite Ishaan Khatter. The actress has also signed a film opposite Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, which will be backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
Other than films, Ananya Panday also has a digital social responsibility initiative called "So Positive." On Gandhi Jayanti last year, the actress launched a new campaign called "Swachh Social Media," which aims at curbing any form of social media bullying.