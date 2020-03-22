Ananya Panday Baked Cookies With Sister Rysa. Hush, Not Really!

Ananya Panday shared this picture. (courtesy ananyapanday)

Highlights Ananya and Rysa posed with a baking tray

We got a glimpse of the cookies too

Meanwhile, Alaya Furniturewalla made pancakes

Ananya Panday spent her Sunday with family and shared a few pictures on Instagram. On the day of nationwide lockdown because of the Janata Curfew, Ananya shared what she did during the day. The actress posted photographs featuring her younger sister Rysa. Ananya captioned the post, "We baked cookies!" But that's partially true. She further revealed, "And by "we" I mean Rysa Panday baked cookies - I just danced around the kitchen and ate chocolate chips." LOL. Didn't see this coming. We got a glimpse of the cookies as Rysa and Ananya were photographed holding the baking tray in their hands. Looks delicious! Take a look:

The post was immediately flooded with comments by several Bollywood celebrities. Katrina Kaif wanted to eat some and wrote, "Send me also" while Arjun Kapoor was wondering, "Are those Chunky chocolate chips." Sanjay Kapoor commented, "Bastian has competition." Do you know else would dance around while their sister bakes? Akansha Ranjan Kapoor! She wrote, "Sounds like something I'd do." Director of Student Of The Year 2 Punit Malhotra also said, "Send me some."

Meanwhile, Alaya Furniturewalla was also "making the most of this quarantine." The actress made protein pancakes and she said, "I'm very proud of them." Sharing a small video on Instagram, Alaya wrote, "Making the most of this quarantine. Sunday brunch at home with my family! Please notice the sanitiser at the start and Please look at the protein pancakes I made. I'm very proud of them. Might do a protein pancake cooking tutorial video."

Following the government advisory to stay indoor, Kareena Kapoor shared glimpses of her day with actor husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. Several other Bollywood stars also confined in their homes.