Kareena Kapoor Shares Pics Of Husband Saif Ali Khan And Son Taimur. Says 'My Boys Doing Their Bit'

Kareena Kapoor always greets her fans to adorable pictures and yet again, the actress shared photographs featuring actor husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur and we are all hearts. In the pictures, the father-son duo can be seen planting saplings in pots as they were sitting on the floor in their balcony. As everybody is following the Janata Curfew on Sunday and staying indoor, Kareena Kapoor said her "boys" are "doing their bit." In her post, the 39-year-old actress urged people to "play" their "part." She wrote in her caption, "My boys doing their bit! Together, let's make the world a better place for us all. Play your part." Kareena Kapoor accompanied her post with the hashtags "Stay home," "Stay safe" and "Janata Curfew." Here's the post we're talking about:

The Good Newwz actress has been home-bound for a couple of days. Earlier, she shared a picture of herself on her Instagram story. Kareena Kapoor posted a mirror selfie while she was busy with her "resistance training."

Following the Janata curfew that was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other Bollywood celebrities have also confined themselves indoors. Taapsee Pannu was making a time-table for herself to follow in the coming days and we got a glimpse of it on her Instagram story. Kriti Sanon was giving her sister Nupur Sanon a head massage on Sunday. She shared a video on her Instagram story too. Arjun Kapoor posted a selfie on his Instagram story and wrote, "Showered and chill." Take a look:

The Janata Curfew is a precautionary step against the Coronavirus outbreak. It is a test run for social distancing to contain the spread of the virus.