Kareena Kapoor's Love For French Fries Explained In This Post

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights Kareena shared a picture on Instagram

She wrote, "I just love French.."

Kareena recently made her Instagram debut

Kareena Kapoor seems to "just love French... fries," at least her latest Instagram post says so. The Jab We Met actress, on Saturday, shared a glimpse of the book collection in their study on her Instagram profile, where she can be seen posing for the camera with the bookshelf in the background. Kareena, 39, shared the picture featuring a French dictionary by Collins Robert among other books and wrote, "I just love French... fries." Looks like, the most she likes of everything French is French fries. Don't we all? Take a look at the aforementioned post by Kareena here:

Kareena, who recently made her Instagram debut, keeps sharing snippets from her personal life on Instagram. A few days back, she shared this throwback picture from her childhood and made a reference to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Sharing an old photograph, she wrote, "Me... when someone tries to shake my hand these days!" Take a look at pint-sized Kareena here:

As Mumbai undergoes a lockdown due to the global outbreak of coronavirus, Kareena is in home confinement with actor-husband Saif Ali Khan. The couple seems to have found a way to keep themselves occupied in the time of this crisis. "Looks like he is 'booked' for the week... While I Instagram," wrote Kareena. This is how the couple is keeping themselves busy in self quarantine:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor recently featured in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium, co-starring Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepak Dobriyal. She will next be seen in Karan Johar's Takht and Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.