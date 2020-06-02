Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ranbir Are 'Like The Gossip Girls', Says Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday shared this photo (courtesy ananyapanday)

Actress Ananya Panday found a spot on the trends list recently because of her no-filter interview with Bollywood Hungama, particularly because of one of her responses. The 21-year-old actress was asked to name the "gossip girls" of Bollywood, she said Kareena Kapoor, her cousin, actor Ranbir Kapoor, and Karan Johar are Bollywood's version of "gossip girls" as they always appear to be well versed with the happenings of the film industry. In the interview, Ananya was quoted as saying: "I think Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor. That's what people say, right? That they know everything. So, I think these three can be like the gossip girls." In the past, several celebrities have also named Karan, Kareena and Ranbir on Koffee With Karan as the ones who are always updated with Bollywood gossip.

Kareena, who recently made her official entry to Instagram, is said to have had an anonymous profile earlier, which kept her updated with celebrity posts on social media. Meanwhile, Ranbir doesn't have official accounts on social media but whether he operates from secret accounts or not is still a mystery. However, Ranbir's girlfriend Alia Bhatt makes up for his absence by sharing photos clicked by the actor on Instagram. Needless to say filmmaker Karan Johar is one of the most well connected and reputed names of Bollywood. He's recently been busy posting cute conversations with his kids Roohi and Yash on Instagram.

Ananya Panday, daughter of Chunky and Bhavana Panday, was introduced in Bollywood by Karan Johar. Ananya made her acting debut with KJo-produced Student Of The Year 2 last year, in which she co-starred with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Ananya's next film was Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Kartik Aaryan.

Ananya will next be seen in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter as her co-star.