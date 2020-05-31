Another Day, Another Post From Kareena Kapoor's "Kaftan Series"

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Anyone who has been following Kareena Kapoor's Instagram profile lately, would be well-aware of the fact that the actress' staple outfit during the lockdown has been kaftans. On Sunday afternoon, the 39-year-old actress shared a selfie on her Instagram account, in which she can be seen wearing a ( no points for guessing) kaftan. The caption on Kareena's stunning sun-kissed selfie read, "Did you ask for another Kaftan picture? No. Did I still put it up? Yes." The Good Newwz actress accompanied the post with the hashtags #ThankMeLater and #KaftanSeries. Kareena's close friend and Veere Di Wedding producer Rhea Kapoor liked the picture and wrote, "texture, bro" in the comments section.

Take a look at Kareena's post here:

A few days ago, Kareena shared a picture of herself from her Kaftan series and and she captioned it, "Summer essentials: Messy bun, Kaftan and homemade masks. #HotMess #HomemadeMasks #KaftanSeries."

On Saturday, Kareena took a break from her Kaftan series and shared a 20 years old picture of herself along with her bestie Amrita Arora. She thanked Kaajal Anand for the photograph and wrote: "Thankyou for the most beautiful memory. BFF goals."

ICYMI, this is the post we are referring to:

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan, and actress Radhika Madan. Kareena will next be seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 film Forrest Gump.

