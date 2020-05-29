After Taking Over Karan Johar's Closet, Roohi And Yash Found A New Spot To Chill

Roohi and Yash from Karan Johar's video (courtesy karanjohar)

Highlights KJo shared yet another adorable video of Roohi and Yash

"Literally locked in," he captioned it

"I think the lockdown has taken its effect on you both," added KJo

Brace yourself for another episode of "Lockdown With The Johars." Courtesy, Karan Johar and his twins Roohi and Yash. By now, KJo's Instagram is filled with adorable glimpses of the Johar twins and on Thursday, the filmmaker added one more to the list. Those who follow KJo on Instagram are well aware that Roohi and Yash often invade Karan Johar's huge walk-in closet and share their brutally honest reviews of their father's fashion choices. However, in the new video, it appears that Roohi and Yash have chosen another spot in the house as their new favourite place to chill. In KJo's Instagram video titled "Literally locked down," Roohi and Yash can be seen climbing into a cabinet meant for their toys and fitting into individual shelves perfectly.

"Do we not give you beds that you have decided to make these into beds?" Karan Johar asks the duo in the video. "I think the lockdown has taken its effect on you both as well. I can see that this is the collateral damage that has happened," KJo adds in his commentary.

Karan Johar's kids also made their Koffee With Karan-style Rapid Fire debut recently, talking about their friends AbRam and Taimur. Karan added a disclaimer to his post while sharing the video: "Rapid fire with the only guests I can interview! Excuse the originality of my questions."

Roohi and Yash took their play-date not only to Karan Johar's closet but also to his washroom. "Shower shenanigans," KJo captioned this video.

Meanwhile, the "Johars' Got Talent", or so says Karan Johar. Take a look at this dancing (jumping around) video.

Karan Johar became a single parent when Roohi and Yash were born via surrogacy in 2017. Karan Johar's upcoming directorial project is the much-awaited period piece Takht.