Karan Johar's Koffee-Style Rapid Fire With Roohi And Yash: Kareena, Taimur And AbRam Pop Up

Another day, another episode of Karan Johar's Instagram special "Lockdown With The Johars" series. The 48-year-old filmmaker, who shares adorable snippets of his daily conversations with his kids Roohi and Yash on Instagram, added one more to the list. KJo, who is known for asking tricky Rapid Fire questions on his talk show Koffee With Karan, hosted a Rapid Fire session with his kids, who did a brilliant job at it. "Rapid fire with the only guests I can interview! Excuse the originality of my questions," wrote KJo while sharing the video. "Tell me your most favourite person in this house... Who's the most favourite person?" KJo asked Yash, who said: "Yash and Roohi." Aww. "You are your own favourite people? You sound like Geet from Jab We Met," said Karan Johar, referring to Kareena Kapoor's "Main apni favourite hoon" dialogue from the movie.

KJo then asked Roohi this question: "Who is the coolest person you know?" and she named her favourite teacher from school. Roohi also picked Yash as the "most handsome person" she knows while Yash said Roohi is "the prettiest" girl. KJo also asked Roohi and Yash about who they want to play with soon, Taimur or Abram. Roohi picked Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur while Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam turned out to be Yash's favourite.

Karan Johar's post was showered with comments from the likes of Manish Malhotra, Rhea Kapoor, Sussanne Khan, Shamita Shetty, Rohit Shetty, Ekta Kapoor, Dia Mirza and others.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Karan Johar revealed in a statement that two members of his household staff tested positive for coronavirus. In his statement on Twitter, Mr Johar wrote: "The BMC was informed immediately, and the building has been fumigated and sterilised by them as per the norms. The rest of us in the family and the staff are all safe and display no symptoms. We have all taken the swab test this morning and have tested negative, but will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days for the safety of everyone around us."