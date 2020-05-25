Karan Johar's Household Staffs Test Positive For COVID-19. Filmmaker Urges Everyone To 'Stay Home, Stay Safe'

Karan Johar shared this image. (courtesy karanjohar )

On Monday, filmmaker Karan Johar issued a statement on his Twitter profile and confirmed that "two members" of his "household staff have tested positive for COVID-19." Karan Johar said in the statement, "I would like to inform you that 2 members of our household staff have tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, they were put under quarantine in a section of our building. The BMC was informed immediately, and the building has been fumigated and sterilised by them as per the norms." Karan Johar further added that his family and other household staff have tested negative for COVID-19. However, they would practice self-isolation for the next 14 days. He wrote, "The rest of us in the family and the staff are all safe and display no symptoms. We have all taken the swab test this morning and have tested negative, but will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days for the safety of everyone around us. We stand by our commitment to safeguard everyone and have ensured that all measures prescribed by the authorities have been strictly adhered to."

Karan Johar further added in his statement that it will be ensured "the best treatment and care is provided to them." "We will also ensure that the best treatment and care is provided to them during the illness, and we're sure that they will be fighting fit soon. These are difficult times but by staying in homes and taking the right precautions, there is no doubt in my mind that we can defeat this virus. Stay home everyone and stay safe." Read his statement here:

A few days back, Boney Kapoor released a statement that one of his domestic staffs had tested positive for COVID-19. Janhvi Kapoor shared a version of the statement on her Instagram profile that read, "I would like to inform that our house staff, Charan Sahu, aged 23 years, has tested positive for COVID-19. He was unwell on Saturday evening, was sent for test and kept in isolation. After receiving the test report, our Housing Society authorities were informed and then accordingly the BMC, who immediately started the process of getting him into a quarantine centre. My children, our other staff at home and I, all are fine and none of us are showing any symptoms. In fact, we haven't left our home since the lockdown started." Read the statement here:

In India, the total number of positive cases of coronavirus stands over 1,38,000. In Maharashtra, more than 47,000 cases have been detected till now.