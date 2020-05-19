After Domestic Help Tests Positive For COVID-19, Boney Kapoor Warns Against 'Rumours And Panic'

Boney Kapoor with daughters Khushi and Janhvi.

A member of producer Boney Kapoor's domestic staff has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been moved into a quarantine centre in Mumbai, Mr Kapoor announced in a statement on Tuesday. The family and other household staff are "fine" and will quarantine themselves for the next two weeks per advice from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC, Mr Kapoor revealed. He also said that he was releasing the statement as a preventive measure against "rumours and panic." Boney Kapoor's two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi, are part of his household; the family live in Lokhandwala in Mumbai.

The domestic staffer, a 23-year-old man, was ill on Saturday and immediately isolated from the rest of the household, Boney Kapoor's statement revealed. When he tested positive, Mr Kapoor alerted his apartment complex authority who notified the BMC.

A version of the statement was posted by Janhvi Kapoor on her social media account: "I would like to inform that our house staff, Charan Sahu, aged 23 years, has tested positive for COVID-19. He was unwell on Saturday evening, was sent for test and kept in isolation. After receiving the test report, our Housing Society authorities were informed and then accordingly the BMC, who immediately started the process of getting him into a quarantine centre. My children, our other staff at home and I, all are fine and none of us are showing any symptoms. In fact, we haven't left our home since the lockdown started," the statement read.

The filmmaker said that he and his family have been "diligently following the instructions" given to them by the BMC and added they will be in "self-quarantine for the next 14 days". "All of us will be in self-quarantine for the next 14 days. We are thankful to Government of Maharashtra and BMC for their swift response," said Boney Kapoor in the statement.

He added: "I am sharing this information because it is important not to feed rumours and panic. We will take precautions as required. We are sure that Charan will recover and be back at home with us soon."

Sharing the statement, Janhvi Kapoor wrote that "staying at home" amid the coronavirus outbreak is "still the best solution."

Last month, a member of Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali's household tested positive for COVID-19. "An in-house staff of mine tested positive today and so am moving him to a facility. Have all tested at home today as well and are going to be quarantined. Be safe yet strong. This too shall pass," read Farah Khan Ali's tweet.

Covid news spreads faster than the virus. An in-house staff of mine tested positive today and so am moving him to a facility. Have all tested all at home today as well and are going to be quarantined. Be safe yet strong. This too shall pass. — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 14, 2020

The number of coronavirus cases in India have crossed 1 lakh, with Maharashtra reporting over 35,000 cases. Earlier this month, music label T-Series' office building was sealed by the BMC after one of the caretakers tested positive for the virus, reported news agency PTI.