Sussanne's Sister Farah Khan Ali's In-House Staff Tests COVID-19 Positive

Sussanne Khan's sister, jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali, revealed that one of her house staff members has tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet on Tuesday evening, Farah said that she's arranging for the staff member to be shifted to a quarantine facility and just an hour later, she thanked the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) for taking her staff member to a facility "swiftly and timely." Farah added that all members of her household also got checked for coronavirus and are going to remain in complete isolation from each other. Here's what Farah Khan Ali tweeted: "COVID news spreads faster than the virus. An in-house staff of mine tested positive today and so am moving him to a facility. Have all tested at home today as well and are going to be quarantined. Be safe yet strong. This too shall pass." Replying to tweets from concerned friends, Farah Khan Ali added: "All will be well. All has to be." Celebs like Pooja Bedi and Sophie Choudry sent went wishes to the 50-year-old jewellery designer on Twitter.

Covid news spreads faster than the virus. An in-house staff of mine tested positive today and so am moving him to a facility. Have all tested all at home today as well and are going to be quarantined. Be safe yet strong. This too shall pass. — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 14, 2020

Have to say the @mybmc &their docs in Mumbai is amazing with dealing with Covid patients. The way they handled the situation & picked up my staff and took him to a facility was swift & timely. They showed kindness & humanity & treated him with dignity. Way to go @AUThackeray — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 14, 2020

Meanwhile, Farah's sister Sussanne had shifted to ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's house before the lockdown was imposed earlier in March. Sussanne and Hrithik, who divorced in 2014, are parents to kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussanne temporarily moved to Hrithik's Juhu bungalow so that the kids can be with both parents during lockdown.

Farah and Sussanne are the daughters of actor Sanjay Khan and Zarine Katrak. Their brother Zayed Khan is an actor while their sister Simone is an interior designer, just like Sussanne.

In a 25-minute brief address to the nation on Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown till May 3. He said restrictions will be reviewed after April 20. In India, the positive cases of COVID-19 have risen to over 11,430 with Maharashtra being the worst hit state.