'Changu Mangu': Ishaan Khatter And Ananya Panday's ROFL Comment Exchange Will Leave You In Splits

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter occupied a spot on the list of trends on Wednesday, courtesy their ROFL Instagram exchange. The duo, who always please their fans with their adorable online banter, once again left their fans in splits by revealing hilarious nicknames for each other. It all started when, on Tuesday, Ishaan Khatter shared a picture of himself, in which he sports clean-shaven look, and urged fans to not step out during the 21-day lockdown. He wrote: "To all my friends...Everybody that this post reaches. We've got this. Let's not panic. Let's look out for each other. Let's find ways to help one another. This is the time for resilience, patience and consideration. I promise to do my part. Please do yours, don't step out for anything that is not essential. Don't put others and yourself at risk. We will come out of this stronger. Prayers, love and energies for everybody. #21dayslockdown #quarantineshave."

Minutes after Ishaan posted the photo, Ananya dropped a comment on his post, in which she called him "Changu mangu." Ishaan was quick to reply. He also came up with a hilarious nickname for Ananya - "Bhaalu." Here's what he replied: "Aye chal na... Hawa aande... Bhaalu." LOL!

Here's the photo that Ishaan Khatter shared:

Now take a look at their epic Instagram exchange:

The two actors will be sharing screen space for the first time in Khaali Peeli, in which they will be featuring as a romantic couple. The film will be directed by Maqbool Khan and it will be jointly produced by Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar, Zee Studios and Himanshu Mehra.

On the work front, Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2. She was next seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Other than Khaali Peeli, she will also be seen in a film opposite Vijay Deverakonda and in Shakun Batra's romantic drama alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Ishaan Khatter made his debut in the industry with Majid Majidi's Beyond The Cloud. He then featured in Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak. The actor has signed Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy, co-starring Tabu.