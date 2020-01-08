Ishaan Khatter On Ananya Panday's 'I'm In A Love Triangle' Post: 'She's Atrangi'

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter are co-stars in Khaali Peeli. (courtesy ishaankhatter)

Ishaan Khatter goes on to describe Ananya Panday as "atrangi", referring to her interesting captions on Instagram. The Suitable Boy recently made his debut on Neha Dhupia's talk show No Filter Neha, a teaser of which has been shared by the show host on her Instagram. Host Neha Dhupia digs out interesting tales of celebrities on her show and she did something similar with Ishaan Khatter. While playing the game of guessing 'Who's Instagram caption it is', Ishaan aced it by prompting Ananya's name when this caption was read out: "I think I'm in a love triangle." Neha Dhupia wasn't even done reading out the entire caption and Ishaan got it right. Looks like Ishaan has been keeping track of social media posts of her co-star Ananya. Ishaan goes on to say, "Vo badi atrangi hai. Bhot sochti hai vo captions ke bare mein."

Neha Dhupia recently posted this video of her interview with Ishaan Khatter on Instagram:

Check out Ananya Panday's post with her "atrangi" caption, which reads: "I think I'm in a love triangle. I love myself, myself loves me, me loves I."

The audio version of the complete episode, which is also the season finale, is available on JioSaavn, on which Ishaan made certain revelations. Ishan Khatter opened up about his relationship status as being single but shyly accepted that he is in a bromance relationship with Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. He adores MC Sher so much so that they he claims they are in their "honeymoon period": "We are in the honeymoon period of our relationship right now" when questioned, "What would you like to change about him?"

Ishaan Khatter made his acting debut in a full-fledged role in the film Beyond The Clouds and Ananya Panday's debut film was Student Of The Year 2. The two actors will be sharing screen space for the first time in the movie Khaali Peeli, which is releasing on June 12, 2020. Ananya and Ishaan will be featuring as a romantic couple in the film.