Seen Pics Of Ishaan Khatter's Inspiring Transformation For Khaali Peeli Yet?

Ishaan Khatter on Saturday shared pictures of his inspiring transformation from his first film Beyond The Clouds to his upcoming film Khaali Peeli. The actor sported a much leaner look for Beyond The Clouds, which released in 2018. In the caption of the post, Ishaan wrote that he lost oodles of weight for the Majid Majidi-directed film and added that 'a new guy is coming up' for Khaali Peeli. Ishaan wrote, "Found these old log photos of the weight loss for my first character in Beyond The Clouds. Flash forward now to film 3. New guy coming up soon... #KhaaliPeeli loading." Ishaan appears to have put in a lot of effort to shape up for his new role in the film which is directed by Maqbool Khan.

Khaali Peeli, which also features Ananya Panday, is a remake of Vijay Deverakonda's 2018 Telugu film Taxiwala. Earlier this year, Ishaan's brother Shahid Kapoor featured in Kabir Singh which was a remake if Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu film Arjun Reddy. So far, Kabir Singh is the top earning film of 2019 beating critically-acclaimed Uri: The Surgical Strikes, starring Vicky Kaushal.

Meanwhile, after Beyond The Clouds, which was an Indo-Iranian film, Ishaan Khatter made his full-fledged Bollywood debut with 2018 film Dhadak. He featured in the movie, adapted from Marathi film Sairat, along with newcomer Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor.

Khaali Peeli will go on floors soon and it is expected to hit the screens in June 2020.

