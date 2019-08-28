Ishaan Khatter And Ananya Panday To Co-Star In Khaali Peeli

Ishaan Kahtter with Ananya Panday. (Image courtesy: aliabbaszafar)

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday will be seen sharing screen space in Khaali Peeli. The film will be directed by Maqbool Khan and it will be jointly produced by Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar, Zee Studios and Himanshu Mehra. The makers shared the first look from the film, in which, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter can be seen standing looking at each other as they stand next to a taxi. Ananya can be seen wearing a white crop top and shorts while Ishaan can be seen dressed in a denim shirt and jeans. The film is expected to go on floors on September 11 and it is scheduled to release on June 12 next year.

Ananya and Ishaan announced their association with the project by sharing identical posts on their respective Instagram accounts. They wrote: "Our first production. Ek dedh shana, ek item, aur ek raat ki kahaani, apun la raha hai 2020 ki sabse raapchik movie. It's time for Khaali Peeli."

Check out the post here:

Khaali Peeli will be Ananya's third project in Bollywood and Ishaan Khatter's fourth. Ananya Panday, daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday, made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2. She will next be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

Ishaan Khatter stepped into the film industry with Majid Majidi's Beyond The Cloud. He then featured in Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak. The actor recently signed Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy, co-starring Tabu.

